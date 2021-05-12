Gold price dips. Experts say 'good opportunity' for buyers

Speaking on the gold price outlook for short-term Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodities & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "This ₹311 dip is nothing but profit-booking as gold price had been rising for the last few trade sessions and some correction around ₹48,000 levels was awaited. However, this is a good opportunity for the gold investors and buyers as overall sentiment for both gold and silver is bullish. One can continue the buy on dips strategy till gold price in the international market is above $1,800 per ounce levels."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}