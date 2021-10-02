Gold price dips in September. Should you buy ahead of the festive season?

Speaking on gold price outlook; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "Gold price is under pressure till it is below $1750 per ounce in international markets. But, it has strong support at $1680 per ounce levels and any dip in precious metal price should be seen as buying opportunity by investors. Current, dip in gold price is because of the US Dollar gaining strength after the Fed announcement in regard to bond tapering. However, the way crude oil price has been soaring in international market; it may lead to rise in global inflation in next few weeks that may force Fed to rethink over its announcement. Fast approaching festival season in India is also creating conducing milieu for gold investors."