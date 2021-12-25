Gold price dips this week. Experts unveil this strategy for bullion investors

Bullion experts said that gold price in spot market is trading in the range of $1760 to $1835 per ounce and it is expected to move in this rang in upcoming week as well. They said that MCX gold rate is also expected to move in ₹48,000 to ₹48,700 per 10 gm range in near term till there is breakage on either side of the range in the spot market. They said that Indian rupee's gain against US dollar won't sustain for long as rising crude oil price is expected to push global inflation, which may finally help gold to glitter in near term. They advised gold investors to maintain 'buy on dip' strategy and strictly suggested to avoid any idea of 'sell on rise' as gold may break $1835 per ounce hurdle in near term and go up to $1880 per ounce levels in short term.