The craze to invest in gold and silver is receding, leaving golden lessons for investors in its wake.
Gold fever breaks, leaving silver linings for singed investors
SummaryAs speculative hype fizzles out and global central banks slow their purchases, the sharp drop in gold and silver highlights the danger of trading commodities for short-term gains.
The craze to invest in gold and silver is receding, leaving golden lessons for investors in its wake.
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