Gold fever breaks, leaving silver linings for singed investors

Also, short-term investors who bought in during last year's rush are still holding onto their positions and looking for an exit opportunity, Banthia added. At ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund, which has the flexibility to invest in gold and silver, Banthia said they had been bullish on silver back when it traded at a fraction of its current value in 2023-24, the euphoria after last Diwali prompted them to start booking profits and eventually wind down their holdings. “Silver is a high-beta commodity, so one will have to be more careful than in gold,” he said, referring to the high volatility of silver.