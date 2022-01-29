Gold price fails to hold after breakout. Good opportunity to buy, say experts

Expecting domestic gold price to follow spot market, Amit Sajeja said, "Spot gold price still have strong support at 1760 per once levels and now it is trading in a broader range of 1760 to 1865. However, this time gold price rally won't be one directional and sharp, so one should keep on booking partial profit and upgrade trailing stop loss on each breakout. Immediate breakout expected in spot gold price is at $1805 followed by 1865 per ounce levels. So, one is advised to upgrade trailing stop loss at $1780 after breakout at $1805 levels whereas they can further upgrade their trailing stop loss at $1830 levels once there is breakout at $1865 per ounce levels on closing basis. Gold price in spot market may go up to $1900 per ounce levels after giving breakout at $1865 levels."