Gold may have reached a significant turning point after months of correction, according to a technical analyst who believes a pattern in historical price movements points to the end of the latest sell-off. If the forecast holds, the precious metal could be preparing for another leg of its long-term rally, with prices potentially reaching $10,000 an ounce by 2030.

In an analysis published on November 27, AG Thorson, a technical analyst at FXEmpire, said gold's correction may have ended on November 25. His assessment is based on what he describes as symmetry in successive market cycles following the metal's sharp rally in 2025.

However, the prediction is based on technical patterns and does not establish that gold has definitively bottomed. Investors will need to watch whether prices sustain their recovery and whether broader economic conditions support renewed demand for bullion.

Why the analyst believes gold has bottomed According to Thorson, gold's recent price movement has followed a strikingly similar pattern across successive market cycles.

Gold's sharp rally began in September 2025 and lasted 104 trading days. The initial correction that followed, leading to a mid-year low in 2026, also lasted 104 trading days.

The latest correction appears to have followed the same pattern. Thorson pointed out that gold reached what he believes could be its final corrective low on November 25, exactly 104 trading days after the late-June low.

This symmetry, he argued, increases the likelihood that the prolonged correction is over and a fresh upward phase could begin.

Thorson also believes the 2026 correction could represent the halfway point of a broader six-year bull market, drawing a parallel with the market cycle following the 2008 financial crisis.

He expects gold to reach $10,000 an ounce or higher by around 2030. This is a long-term projection rather than a near-term price target.

Silver and platinum could follow a similar pattern The bullish outlook is not limited to gold. Thorson believes silver and platinum have also completed significant corrective phases after retracing their sharp gains from 2025.

Silver, in particular, has given up its entire parabolic advance from last year, according to his analysis. He expects the next phase of its longer-term rally to take prices towards $300 an ounce by the end of the decade.

Platinum has displayed a similar pattern, with its correction potentially nearing completion.

The analyst also sees opportunities in precious metal mining stocks. He identified support near $68 for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), while the junior gold miners ETF (GDXJ) has shown signs of reversing after falling below the $85 level.

What does the recent recovery mean for Indian gold investors? The forecast comes after a particularly volatile period for precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures settled at ₹1,22,272 per 10 grams on November 27, while December silver futures closed at ₹1,45,843 per kg. The recovery followed a sharp sell-off earlier in the week.

However, a rebound after a steep correction does not necessarily confirm that prices have bottomed.

The World Gold Council's October 2026 market commentary noted that speculative positioning in gold remained elevated and that a further unwinding of futures positions could be necessary before a more durable recovery takes hold. Its assessment suggested that the conditions for a recovery were building but were not yet complete.

Thorson also cautioned that precious metals could remain volatile ahead of the US Federal Reserve's December 9 policy decision.

For Indian investors, the distinction between a technical bottom and a confirmed recovery is important. Gold prices in India are influenced not only by international bullion prices but also by the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties and domestic market factors.