Gold prices are closely linked to US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. The Fed's next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled for 8-9 December 2026, with the interest rate decision expected on 9 December.

The Fed last raised interest rates by 25 basis points in September, taking the federal funds target range to 3.75%–4.00%. This was its first rate hike since 2023. At its subsequent October meeting, the FOMC kept rates unchanged at 3.75%–4.00%

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A Fed rate hike generally puts downward pressure on gold prices. Gold is a non-interest-bearing asset and does not generate regular income, unlike bonds or bank deposits.

When interest rates rise, interest-bearing investments can become more attractive to investors, reducing gold's appeal. Higher US interest rates can also strengthen the dollar and push bond yields higher, creating further pressure on gold prices.

However, gold prices have recovered over the past two days, after falling to around ₹1.22 lakh per 10 grams from their January peak of ₹1.8 lakh. On 27 November, MCX December gold futures were trading at ₹1,25,354 per 10 grams, up 2.52%, as of 1:24 pm.

With the December Fed meeting approaching, what should Indian investors expect from gold prices? And should they invest now or wait for a correction? Here's what an expert says.

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What is outlook for gold prices amid expectations of Fed rate hike? Gaurav Garg, Head – Research, Lemonn, a SEBI-registered online broking platform offering stocks, F&O, mutual funds and IPOs, told LiveMint that gold has recovered over the past two sessions, but the sustainability of this rebound remains uncertain. With expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in December and potentially further tightening in early 2027, elevated US bond yields and a stronger dollar could continue to restrict gold’s upside, he said.

He shared that higher interest rates reduced the attractiveness of non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. However, he said that continued central bank purchases, geopolitical uncertainty, and safe-haven demand should provide downside support.

For Indian prices, he said that rupee depreciation against the dollar could cushion any fall in international gold prices, while rupee appreciation could add pressure.

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Assuming the current reference price of ₹1,24,952 per 10 grams, Garg's indicative domestic gold price outlook is as follows.

Timeline Gold price target (per 10 grams) Potential Upside End of December 2026 ₹ 1.22–1.30 lakh -2.36% to +4.04% Next 12 months ₹ 1.35–1.50 lakh +8.04% to +20.04%

This suggests that while gold prices could see further upside by the end of December and over the next 12 months, they are likely to remain below the January peak of ₹1.8 lakh per 10 grams.

“The near-term outlook remains volatile with a cautious bias, while the one-year outlook is moderately positive, subject to a moderation in interest-rate pressures,” he added.

What should investors do now? Garg said investors should avoid making lump-sum investments at a time when gold prices remain highly sensitive to interest-rate expectations. If prices rise further, existing investors can maintain their core allocation rather than chase the rally. If gold remains range-bound, systematic and staggered purchases through Gold ETFs or gold funds can help average the acquisition cost, he suggested.

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If prices decline further due to a stronger dollar or rising bond yields, long-term investors can gradually accumulate in phases rather than attempt to identify the exact bottom.

“Central-bank demand and geopolitical uncertainty continue to support gold's long-term diversification role. However, investors should maintain a disciplined allocation and avoid excessive exposure to a single asset class,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.