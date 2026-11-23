The US multinational investment bank, Goldman Sachs, expects gold to outperform over the next few years, backed by sustained central bank purchases that are likely to support prices despite tighter monetary policy in the US.

The prominent investment bank has also projected gold prices to rally up to $4,650 per troy ounce (about 31.10 grams) by the end of 2027. This will be about 13% above the October average of $4,100, as detailed in a recent report by Investing.com.

Furthermore, the forecast indicates that gold might retain its appeal even as higher interest rates weigh on investment demand in Western markets.

Why Goldman Sachs prefers gold over silver The primary advantage of gold over silver arises from sustained central bank buying. Central banks, particularly in emerging economies, have increased their gold purchases and investments significantly since 2022. This was triggered by the freezing of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves.

Goldman estimates that central banks are going to purchase an average of 60 tonnes of gold every month through 2028, in comparison with a monthly average of 17 tonnes before 2022.

China is one of the biggest buyers of gold. The second largest global economy currently holds 11.8% of its reserves in gold. Goldman highlights that this share could eventually rise to 20%, providing further support to demand.

Silver, on the other hand, does not enjoy similar support from central banks. Moreover, the price of silver is vulnerable to rapidly changing investment flows and liquidity conditions.

It is important to acknowledge that, during a liquidity squeeze in London, silver crossed $120 per troy ounce earlier this year. Still, Goldman does not anticipate a repeat of that rally, as higher interest rates are bound to discourage investments in silver funds.

What could happen to gold prices by 2028? Goldman’s projections show that the eventual outlook for gold would depend immensely on US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, geopolitical developments and subsequent investment demand.

View full Image View full Image Note: These are different scenarios that can play out regarding gold prices.

Goldman anticipates the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points in its December 2026 meeting. Then again in March 2027. However, later on, once the rate cuts begin, Western investment demand could recover, potentially pushing gold towards $5,600 by the end of 2028.

What should investors watch out for? Even as central bank-backed purchases could provide structural support to the yellow metal, interest rate decisions and ETF flows may result in influencing short-term price movements.

Also Read | Why experts feel gold and silver could extend losses for longer term

Finally, the projections of Goldman are forecasts; they are not guaranteed price outcomes.

How should investors plan their gold v silver investments? In the current geopolitical environment, it is wise to carefully weigh the pros and cons of precious metals, given the role central banks may play in keeping yellow metal prices elevated over the next few years, as projected.

So, it is prudent to seek advice from a certified financial advisor and plan your gold investments in accordance with your current financial situation and long-term economic objectives.