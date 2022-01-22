Gold price gives breakout in spot market. Good opportunity to buy, say experts

According to commodity market experts, gold prices coming down on Friday in spot and domestic markets should be seen as profit-booking as the precious metal price has rallied strongly this week. They said that overall gold price outlook is positive and any dip in the yellow metal price should be seen as good buying opportunity by investors. They said that gold price has given breakout at $1835 per ounce levels in the spot market and now it may go up to $1900 to $1910 per ounce levels in next one to two months. In domestic market, they said that MCX gold price today is oscillating around ₹48,200 per 10 gm and it may go up to ₹49,200 per 10 gm in this period. They advised gold investors to remain on the bull's side and maintain 'buy on dips' strategy.