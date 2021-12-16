Gold price glitters despite Fed's tapering. Check what experts predict

Highlighting upon the gold price dynamics Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President-Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd said, "Gold prices have witnessed recovery even as the Fed has doubled the pace of bond tapering in their latest meeting and have opened the door for three rate hikes in the US in 2022 amid rising price pressures and improvement in the labour market. Even though the Fed has sounded hawkish but it was largely on expected lines and market is expected to adjust to these monetary tightening measures in coming days. Besides, markets are looking forward to other key central bank meetings- ECB, Bank of England and Bank of Japan for further clues about the monetary policy divergence between the key central banks. This will steer the path of dollar index and dictate the path of the precious metal. That said, any dip in gold prices in near-term should be construed as a good buying opportunity by gold investors."