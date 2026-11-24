Gold prices in Bangalore: Yellow metal prices continued rising on Tuesday, 24 November, after registering marginal gains in the previous trading session, even as demand for the precious metal remains in focus amid the ongoing wedding season.

According to TradingView data as of 10:20 am IST, spot gold was trading at around $3,635 per ounce, up 0.02%. Domestic gold futures had also registered a sharp recovery in the previous session.

On Monday, 23 November, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), for the December contract, settled 3.48% higher at ₹1,26,021 per 10 grams.

The MCX remained closed for its morning trading session on 24 November, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The exchange's morning session, which normally runs from 9 am to 5 pm, was suspended for the holiday. Trading is scheduled to resume in the evening session from 5 pm.

Meanwhile, here is a look at the latest retail gold prices across different purity levels in Bangalore, the Silicon Valley of India.

What is the gold rate in Bangalore today? While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater durability. Meanwhile, 20-karat and 18-karat gold are also used in jewellery making, offering lower purity levels and different levels of durability and design flexibility.

According to bullions.co.in, the latest gold rates in Bangalore on Tuesday, 24 November, are:

24-karat gold price in Bangalore: ₹ 1,26,510 per 10 grams

1,26,510 per 10 grams 22-karat gold price in Bangalore: ₹ 1,15,968 per 10 grams

1,15,968 per 10 grams 20-karat gold price in Bangalore: ₹ 1,05,425 per 10 grams

1,05,425 per 10 grams 18-karat gold price in Bangalore: ₹ 94,883 per 10 grams How have gold prices moved in Bangalore? Gold prices in Bangalore have witnessed a correction over the past month, although the metal remains slightly more expensive than it was a year ago.

The 24-karat gold rate in the city was ₹1,34,700 per 10 grams a week ago, on 17 November. This represents a decline of 6.08% from the current rate of ₹1,26,510.

On 25 October, gold was priced at ₹1,42,370 per 10 grams, indicating an 11.14% decline over the past month.

However, compared with 24 November 2025, when 24-karat gold was priced at ₹1,24,340 per 10 grams, the current rate is still 1.75% higher.

Retail gold prices can vary across cities because of differences in jeweller margins. Buyers should also account for making charges and applicable GST when calculating the final jewellery purchase cost.