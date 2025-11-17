Gold isn't an investment. It's insurance for your rupee.

Something unusual is happening in global financial markets that Indian investors need to understand. Gold has broken above $4,000 per ounce while US Treasury yields remain stubbornly elevated above 4%. This simultaneous rise defies conventional wisdom. Typically, when bond yields rise, gold falls because investors can earn returns elsewhere. But that's not happening this time. This breakdown in traditional correlations is a warning signal.

Normal vs current market dynamics

Rising yields traditionally signal economic strength, pulling capital from gold to bonds. Today, however, yields climb owing to debt concerns and fiscal stress, not opportunity. Investors fear future money-printing and seek out gold as a hedge against rising sovereign risk.

What does this rally fundamentally signal?

Even longtime skeptic Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, now concedes that gold could reach $5,000-10,000. When the biggest beneficiaries of the fiat system start buying gold, it’s not speculation—it’s a sign of distrust. Gold isn’t an investment; it’s protection. Its “rally" doesn’t show growth in value but decline in currency strength. Gold’s price reflects the credibility of money and fiscal responsibility, not prospects for returns.

What’s happening in US markets?

The US faces a no-win scenario in what Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates calls the late stage of the long-term debt cycle:

Option 1: Aggressive rate cuts make bonds unattractive and reignite inflation fears, pushing investors toward gold.

Option 2: High rates make servicing $38 trillion in debt unsustainable. The debt-to-revenue ratio currently stands at 790% which means the U.S. government owes almost eight years of its annual income. This threatens corporate profits and Treasury demand potentially triggering a funding crisis.

Neither path offers a clean exit.

Has this happened in the past?

History shows a clear cycle: when debt becomes unsustainable, governments print money, devaluing currency and driving investors to hard assets.

In 1971, when US President Richard Nixon abandoned the gold standard, the dollar lost 70% of its purchasing power while gold rose 24-fold. The 2008 financial crisis brought quantitative easing (QE), which tripled the Fed's balance sheet, sending gold from $700 to $1,900. Then came the unprecedented $4 trillion monetary expansion in 2020.

The pattern is consistent: excessive debt leads to money-printing, which destroys the value of currency and propels gold higher. Gold holders preserve wealth; cash holders watch it evaporate.

What can governments do to manage mounting debt?

When debt becomes unsustainable, governments have four options—austerity, default/restructuring, higher taxes, or printing money.

The ideal approach combines fiscal restraint (cut waste, protect jobs), higher taxes on corporations and wealth, financial repression (forcing institutions to hold low-yield government bonds), mild inflation (around 4%), and growth investments in infrastructure, education, and technology.

Together, these measures don’t erase debt but spread the burden across savers, taxpayers, and beneficiaries while inflation gradually reduces its real value.

What should Indian investors do?

Understanding the current market temperature: Think of the current equity market buoyancy like water at 95°C. It appears calm, but a few more degrees will trigger a violent phase transition. Gold and yields rising together is the market's early warning system—the proverbial canary in the coal mine—signalling severe stress in the fiat currency system.

When the US faces fiscal stress, gold becomes a global haven, and Indian investors feel the impact directly. Despite India facing no direct fiscal crisis, domestic gold prices track international movements because gold is priced in dollars globally. As the dollar weakens over US debt concerns and potential currency debasement, gold's price in dollars rises. When converted to rupees, Indian investors see higher gold prices regardless of domestic conditions.

This creates both opportunity and urgency.

India has a cultural affinity for gold, but many still view it purely as jewellery or tradition. Today's environment demands a strategic shift: gold isn't just an asset—it's insurance against global monetary instability that directly affects rupee purchasing power.

How to invest: Gold ETFs vs physical gold

If you haven’t already, consider allocating 10-15% of your portfolio to gold through gold ETFs in your demat account. Unlike physical gold, ETFs have no making charges, storage costs, or risk of theft, and offer instant liquidity, guaranteed purity, and the flexibility to invest in small quantities, starting from just one gram. However, be mindful that some gold ETFs may trade at a premium to actual gold prices, so compare funds before you invest.

Conclusion

Buying gold isn't about earning returns, it's about insuring yourself against global monetary instability that directly erodes the rupee’s purchasing power, giving you a hedge that transcends borders when currencies weaken worldwide.

Ashna Dhuper is vice-president at Client Associates, a multi-family office and private wealth management firm.