Gold isn't an investment. It's insurance for your rupee.
Buying gold isn't about earning returns, it's about insuring yourself against global monetary instability that directly erodes the rupee’s purchasing power, giving you a hedge that transcends borders when currencies weaken worldwide.
Something unusual is happening in global financial markets that Indian investors need to understand. Gold has broken above $4,000 per ounce while US Treasury yields remain stubbornly elevated above 4%. This simultaneous rise defies conventional wisdom. Typically, when bond yields rise, gold falls because investors can earn returns elsewhere. But that's not happening this time. This breakdown in traditional correlations is a warning signal.