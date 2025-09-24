Gold above ₹1 lakh: Here’s how to invest at a fraction of the cost
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 24 Sept 2025, 03:05 pm IST
Summary
Investors have been piling into gold, which has rallied 50% over the past year while equities have stagnated. Find out the best ways to gain exposure to the precious metal, and why you shouldn’t invest in it if you’re just chasing returns.
Gold, traditionally seen as a safeguard, has delivered equity-level returns of about 50% over the past year, while equities and other asset classes have struggled to deliver. Many investors are now viewing the precious metal not just as a hedge against uncertainty but as a genuine alternative asset class.
