Gold price logs best weekly gain since May 2021. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Speaking on gold price outlook in near term, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, "As I said earlier, gold prices are expected to ascend further provided there is no ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine conflict. One can buy MCX gold at around ₹51,500 to ₹51,800 per 10 gm range for near term target of ₹53,800 to ₹54,000 levels. However, one must maintain strict stop loss at ₹51,000 while taking fresh buy position." He advised gold buyers to keep an eye on spot gold price as it has now immediate support at $1940 per ounce levels whereas it has strong support at $1880 levels. The IIFL Securities experts said that if the precious bullion metal sustain above $1970 levels, then it may surge up to $2,000 to $2,020 per ounce levels in near term. However, in case of profit-booking at current levels, he advised gold buyers to take fresh buy position at around $1940 levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}