Gold price logs biggest fall in 6 years. Good opportunity to buy, say experts

According to commodity market experts, gold price today is around ₹8,000 lower from its all-time high and the precious bullion metal has been able to attract buyers every time it dipped below $1800 levels. So, even during choppy trade last fortnight, gold price has bounced back sharply after profit booking in $1820 to $1835 range. They said that gold price outlook is currently decided by spot market and recent pattern indicates 'sideways trend with positive bias.' They advised gold investors to maintain 'buy on dips' as gold may go up to $1880 to $1900 per ounce levels in next 3 months. Gold experts said that yellow metal has taken strong support at $1760 per ounce levels and this support has remained intact for near one month. So, one should keep an eye on the broader range of $1760 to $1835 per ounce and follow the buy on dips strategy.