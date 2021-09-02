Gold price may jump to its lifetime high by end of 2021. Should you buy now?

Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd said, "Among the financial asset categories, gold looks quite undervalued. As an interest rate hike in the US is still far away and demand for physical gold is rising due to the approaching festival season in India, gold prices are expected to witness upside momentum after almost a year of correction and consolidation. At the highly anticipated Jackson Hole symposium, Fed Chair has indicated that any withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus is likely to be gradual, which bodes well for gold in the current scenario. Though the movement in gold is not expected to be linear amid the risk-on sentiments in the markets, we advocate accumulating gold in a staggered manner on dips for a medium to long-term perspective as long as the level of $1680 per ounce is holding on a closing basis in the international markets. On the higher side, prices will however face a major hurdle at $1960 an ounce or ₹52,500 per 10 gm level at the domestic market in the medium term. But, once this level is breached, we can expect the yellow metal price to march higher towards its lifetime high of 56,191 per 10gm at MCX."