Gold price may touch ₹67,000 in 2024 on the rise in demand. Should you buy?
Experts anticipate a further rise in gold prices in 2024 amid high demand
Gold is an important asset class for investments. The yellow metal has historically been used as a hedge against inflation. Gold prices are expected to rise further in 2024 due to high demand, according to SahiBandhu Gold Loans. Experts believe that while 2024 looks promising for the gold market in India, rising interest rates and new regulations could impact the appeal of gold loans.