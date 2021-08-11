Gold price near 4-month low. Should you buy?

On her suggestion to the gold investors; Sugandha Sachdeva of Religare Broking said, "In the short term, there can be some more decline in gold as an overhang of strong labour market recovery in the US and amid concerns that the US Fed will start paring back its pandemic-era stimulus sooner than expected, which has buoyed the greenback. Nevertheless, the outlook for gold in the long-term remains positive. The level of $1680 per ounce in international market is a sacrosanct cushion area for gold and is holding well for the past six months. At MCX, ₹44,700 to ₹45,300 per 10 gm is a good accumulation zone for long-term investors. One should start buying as and when the yellow metal comes in this range as the precious bullion metal is expected to reverse course after this time-wise and price-wise correction in coming months."