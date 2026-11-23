Gold prices rebounded on Monday, 23 November, recovering from heavy losses during their sharpest weekly decline in eight months. A sell-off in technology stocks, along with growing concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) related spending and falling US Treasury yields, has cumulatively prompted investors to shift towards safe-haven assets. These factors have provided fresh support to bullion prices.

Today's price recovery came after the yellow metal plunged 9% last week, touching a 14-month low. The precious metal has also continued to hold below the crucial $4,000-an-ounce level since 11 November, as investors liquidate their gold holdings to cover losses elsewhere in their portfolios.

According to Bloomberg data, spot gold rose 1.4% to $3,587.13 an ounce at 10:14 am Singapore time on Monday, after gaining as much as 2.6% earlier in the session to around $3,630 an ounce.

Why did gold prices rebound after last week's crash? The sustained technology-stock sell-off was among the key triggers behind gold’s recovery. For example, NVIDIA Corp., one of the world’s largest companies by market capitalisation, has lost 21.15% of its value in just the last 5 days.

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The decline in these technology stocks has taken place due to growing concerns about the sustainability of massive AI infrastructure spending. These developments have prompted investors to seek safety in traditional haven assets such as gold and US government bonds.

Subsequently, the resulting demand for US Treasuries pushed bond yields lower on Friday. The benchmark 2-year Treasury yield dropped by 12 basis points, bringing down the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.

Not only that, but the US dollar also weakened today, making dollar-denominated bullion relatively cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1% after rising 0.6% over the last week.

Furthermore, traders scaled back expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December, amid worries that financial market volatility might impact the broader economy.

Can gold sustain its recovery? Over the last few months, gold has faced immense pressure. This has resulted in significant volatility in the prices of the yellow metal; as a result, prices have roughly dropped a third since the US-Iran war erupted in late February. Higher energy prices and continued geopolitical uncertainty have fuelled inflationary concerns and boosted expectations of interest rate hikes, weighing on bullion prices and overall market sentiment.

Still, it is vital to note that historical trends suggest that the recent prolonged decline in gold may have largely run its course. There are possibilities of renewed buying interest from investors aiming to take advantage of lower prices. Silver prices, on the other hand, also recovered, rising 1.9% to $41.92 an ounce after falling 15% last week.

Key takeaways for gold investors For investors aspiring to invest in the yellow metal, today’s rebound offers much-needed relief after a sharp correction. Still, whether this recovery sustains or gives way will depend on movements in the US dollar index, bond yields, global geopolitical developments and associated risks, and interest rate expectations.