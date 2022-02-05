Gold price rebounds after retracement. Good opportunity to buy, say experts

Speaking on gold price outlook; Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Outlook for gold price is positive and any dip in gold price should be seen as buying opportunity. Spot gold price has been able to hold above $1780 per ounce for last one month that signals that immediate support for spot gold price is a strong support for the yellow metal. It is now having strong resistance at $1855 levels. So, gold price in the international market is trading in the range of $1780 to $1855 per ounce levels these days and once it sustains above $1865 levels, it may soon go up to $1900 to $1910 levels. So, those who have short-term vision can book profit at around $1855 levels whereas those who have a medium to long-term view should wait for next breakout at $1865 levels, which is expected by end of one month."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}