Gold price regains 48,000 on MCX. Good opportunity to buy?

Gold price on Friday regained the psychological ₹48,000 mark on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and closed at ₹48,189 per 10 gm levels, ₹250 up from its Thursday close. According to commodity market experts, sharp rise in the US inflation where CPI soared to 6.80 per cent, was the major reason for this gold price rally in spot and domestic market. They said that US CPI has touched to the highest levels since 1982 and hence there can be some more upside expected in the yellow metal price. However, they maintained that hawkish tilt in Fed stance on interest rate hike may not allow precious bullion metal price to go beyond $1865 per ounce in spot market whereas ₹49,500 per 10 gm on MCX may work as upper hurdle in short-term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}