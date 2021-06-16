Gold price today in Hyderabad rose after two days successive fall. The yellow metal rates Gold price today in Hyderabad went up ₹20 per 10 gm as 24 carat gold price today in Hyderabad is ₹50,020 per 10 gm while 22 carat gold is priced at ₹46,020 per 10 gm. Yesterday on June 15th, 24 carat gold price in the City of Charminar was ₹50,000 per 10 gm while 22 carat gold price was ₹46,000 per 10 gm.

Speaking on the gold rates in hyderabad today C Sreenivas Rao, President — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapter at IBJA said, "Gold price in Hyderabad today is ₹50,020 per 10 gm for 24 carat gold while 22 carat gold in Hyderabad is costing ₹46,020 per 10 gm.'

This ₹20 rise has helped gold price sustain above the psychological ₹50,000 per 10 gm mark as any dip would have breached this sentimental levels. The gold price today in Hyderabad has increased after successive two days fall in the yellow metal rates. On yesterday, gold prices in Hyderabad had fallen ₹50 per 10 gm as 24 carat gold was available at ₹50,000 per 10 gm against its June 14th price of ₹50,050 per 10 gm while 22 carat gold was available at ₹46,000 per 10 gm against ₹46,050 per 10 gm on 14th June 2021.

On 12th June 2021, gold price in Hyderabad for 22 carat gold was ₹46,400 per 10 gm while the rates for 24 carat gld on that day was ₹50,400 per 10 gm. This price remain unchanged on 13th June 20201.

