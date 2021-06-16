Gold price rise: Check out today's rates in Hyderabad

This ₹20 rise has helped gold price sustain above the psychological ₹50,000 per 10 gm mark as any dip would have breached this sentimental levels. The gold price today in Hyderabad has increased after successive two days fall in the yellow metal rates. On yesterday, gold prices in Hyderabad had fallen ₹50 per 10 gm as 24 carat gold was available at ₹50,000 per 10 gm against its June 14th price of ₹50,050 per 10 gm while 22 carat gold was available at ₹46,000 per 10 gm against ₹46,050 per 10 gm on 14th June 2021.