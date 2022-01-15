Gold price rises but 8400 below its lifetime high. Good opportunity to buy?

Speaking on gold price outlook in domestic market; Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, "Currently, MCX gold price today has strong support at ₹46,500 levels whereas it has immediate support at ₹47,200 levels. So, short term gold investors can buy gold at current market price and keep on accumulating till it is above ₹47,450 per 10 gm levels maintaining stop loss at ₹47,200 levels for immediate short-term target of ₹48,200 per 10 gm. However, for medium-term investors who have 2-3 month time horizon, I would suggest them to start accumulating at current levels maintaining stop loss at ₹46,500 levels. MCX gold rates may soon hit ₹48,700 levels. Once, the precious metal breaks this important hurdle we can expect it to go up to ₹49,500 to even ₹50,000 levels by end of March 2022."