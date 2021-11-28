Gold price rises on new Covid variant concern. Should you buy now?

Echoing with Amit Sajeja's views; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "Triggers like global inflation, dovish stance of US Fed on interest rate hike and rising industrial demand are already there to support gold price rush. But, after the news break of Omicorn virus, gold price is expected to give sharp upside movement in short term. At MCX, one can buy gold at around ₹47,500 to ₹47,700 per 10 gm levels for the immediate short term target of ₹48,700 maintaining stop loss at ₹46,900 per 10 levels. In one month, we can see gold price touching ₹49,700 levels. Here the gold is facing some resistance as it has formed double top here but on breaching this resistance we may see gold price going up to ₹52,000 per 10 gm levels in next one quarter or say by end of this FY22." Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said that gold price in international market may go up to $ 2000 per ounce levels by end of FY22.