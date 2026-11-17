Gold prices today in Delhi: With Diwali festivities over, gold buyers in Delhi are now turning their attention to the upcoming wedding season. Demand for gold jewellery typically picks up during this period, with the wedding season gaining momentum from Dev Uthani Ekadashi on 20 November (Friday), which marks the beginning of an auspicious period for marriages in the Hindu calendar.

For consumers planning to buy gold jewellery, the latest rates in the national capital offer a useful reference. On 17 November 2026, 24-karat gold is priced at ₹1,34,700 per 10 grams, up ₹50 or 0.04% from the previous close. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is at ₹1,23,475 per 10 grams.

Here is a look at the latest gold prices across different purity levels in Delhi.

Gold price today in Delhi: 22K, 24K, 20K and 18K As per Bullions.co.in data at 10:04 am, gold prices in Delhi on 17 November are as follows:

24-karat gold: ₹ 1,34,700 per 10 grams

1,34,700 per 10 grams 22-karat gold: ₹ 1,23,475 per 10 grams

1,23,475 per 10 grams 20-karat gold: ₹ 1,12,250 per 10 grams

1,12,250 per 10 grams 18-karat gold: ₹ 1,01,025 per 10 grams While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form of gold, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater durability. Lower-purity variants such as 20K and 18K gold contain a higher proportion of other metals, making them harder and suitable for different jewellery designs.

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Gold prices in Delhi: How much have rates fallen? Despite the marginal increase during the day, gold prices in Delhi have declined over the past month.

The 24-karat gold rate stood at ₹1,40,690 per 10 grams a week ago, indicating a decline of 4.26% from that level. A month ago, gold was priced at ₹1,47,770 per 10 grams, marking a fall of 8.84%.

This means buyers are currently seeing lower gold prices than a week and a month ago. However, gold prices remain volatile and can change during the day.

Gold prices in domestic and international markets In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading at ₹1,34,586, up 0.03% at 10:04 am.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at $3,867.81 per ounce, up $11.40 or 0.30% according to TradingView data.

Consumers should remember that international gold prices, currency movements, import duties and local taxes influence domestic gold rates. Jewellery prices also vary depending on purity, design and jeweller-specific charges.