Gold prices today in Delhi: With Diwali festivities over, gold buyers in Delhi are now turning their attention to the upcoming wedding season. Demand for gold jewellery typically picks up during this period, with the wedding season gaining momentum from Dev Uthani Ekadashi on 20 November (Friday), which marks the beginning of an auspicious period for marriages in the Hindu calendar.
For consumers planning to buy gold jewellery, the latest rates in the national capital offer a useful reference. On 17 November 2026, 24-karat gold is priced at ₹1,34,700 per 10 grams, up ₹50 or 0.04% from the previous close. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is at ₹1,23,475 per 10 grams.
Here is a look at the latest gold prices across different purity levels in Delhi.
As per Bullions.co.in data at 10:04 am, gold prices in Delhi on 17 November are as follows:
While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form of gold, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater durability. Lower-purity variants such as 20K and 18K gold contain a higher proportion of other metals, making them harder and suitable for different jewellery designs.
Despite the marginal increase during the day, gold prices in Delhi have declined over the past month.
The 24-karat gold rate stood at ₹1,40,690 per 10 grams a week ago, indicating a decline of 4.26% from that level. A month ago, gold was priced at ₹1,47,770 per 10 grams, marking a fall of 8.84%.
This means buyers are currently seeing lower gold prices than a week and a month ago. However, gold prices remain volatile and can change during the day.
In the domestic futures market, MCX gold futures were trading at ₹1,34,586, up 0.03% at 10:04 am.
In the international market, spot gold was trading at $3,867.81 per ounce, up $11.40 or 0.30% according to TradingView data.
Consumers should remember that international gold prices, currency movements, import duties and local taxes influence domestic gold rates. Jewellery prices also vary depending on purity, design and jeweller-specific charges.
Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices may vary across jewellers and locations. This is for informational purposes only.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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