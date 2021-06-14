Gold price today in Hyderabad dips. Experts say 'opportunity' for buyers

Gold price in Hyderabad today came down following the gold price correction in the international market. Today, 24 carat gold price in Hyderabad is at ₹50,050 while 22 carat gold is priced ₹46,050 per 10 gm. Gold price yesterday in Hyderabad was ₹50,400 per 10 gm for 24 carat gold while 22 carat gold was priced ₹46,400 per 10 gm.

Speaking on the gold price in Hyderabad; C Sreenivas Rao, President — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapter of India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) said, "Gold price in Hyderabad has fallen today by ₹35 per gm. This price correction in the yellow metal has taken place in both 22 carat and 24 carat gold." He said that gold price yesterday in Hyderabad had remained unchanged as it was available at ₹50,400 per 10 gm for 24 carat gold while 22 carat gold was available in Hyderabad yesterday at ₹46,400 per 10 gm."

Recommending gold investors to buy at lower levels Prithviraj Kothari, President at IBJ said, "This is the best time for gold investors or a buyer to buy the precious metal is in the consolidation phase. The gold price in the international market is facing hurdle at $1900 per ounce levels and once it manages to sustain above $1920 per ounce, we can expect the yellow metal to go up to $2200 per ounce mark in the long-term time-horizon."

Standing in sync with Prithviraj Kothari of IBJA; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — commodities & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "Gold price at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has opened lower today. Gold price today at MCX is currently ₹338 at ₹48,565 — an ideal level to buy gold as it has strong ₹48,300 support."

On why there is difference between gold price MCX and gold price today in Hyderabad, Prithviraj Kothari of IBJA said that landing price of gold in Hyderabad retail market is decided by adding ₹995 plus 3 per cent GST (Goods and Services Tax)."

So, one is advised to make any decision in regard to gold buy on the basis of this price difference between the gold price at MCX and gold price in Hyderabad.

