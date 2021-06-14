Gold price today in Hyderabad dips. Experts say 'opportunity' for buyers

Speaking on the gold price in Hyderabad; C Sreenivas Rao, President — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapter of India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) said, "Gold price in Hyderabad has fallen today by ₹35 per gm. This price correction in the yellow metal has taken place in both 22 carat and 24 carat gold." He said that gold price yesterday in Hyderabad had remained unchanged as it was available at ₹50,400 per 10 gm for 24 carat gold while 22 carat gold was available in Hyderabad yesterday at ₹46,400 per 10 gm."

