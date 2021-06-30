Gold price today in Hyderabad dips for second successive day. Details here

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In the international market spot gold is quoting $1758 per ounce while the Indian National Rupee (INR) is quoting 74.370 per US dollar (USD) in the spot currency market.
1 min read . 12:42 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Gold price today in Hyderabad for 24 carat is quoting 48,200 per 10 gm which is 350 lower from its yesterday price

Gold price today in Hyderabad has crashed 350 per 10 gm. The 24 carat yellow metal is quoting 48,200 per 10 gm while 22 carat gold is priced at 44,350 per 10 gm in the city of Charminar. Yesterday 22 carat gold was available at 48,550 per 10 gm while 22 carat gold was quoting 44,660 per 10 gm.

Speaking on gold price today in Hyderabad C Sreenivas Rao, President at India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapter said, "Gold price today in Hyderabad for 24 carat is quoting 48,200 per 10 gm which is 350 lower from its yesterday price. The 22 carat gold price in Hyderabad is priced at 44,350 — 310 lower from its previous day price."

It would be interesting to know that gold price in Hyderabad has slipped from 50,000 to 48,200 per 10 gm in the last 15 days — correcting to the tune of 1800 per 10 gm in this period. C Sreenivas Rao of IBJA said that gold price is expected to remain sideways with bearish trend for next 15 days more as demand for gold will pick up in the second half of July leading to rise in the yellow metal rates. He advised gold buyers to buy gold before the prices further start rising.

