Gold price today in Hyderabad dips for second successive day. Details here

It would be interesting to know that gold price in Hyderabad has slipped from ₹50,000 to ₹48,200 per 10 gm in the last 15 days — correcting to the tune of ₹1800 per 10 gm in this period. C Sreenivas Rao of IBJA said that gold price is expected to remain sideways with bearish trend for next 15 days more as demand for gold will pick up in the second half of July leading to rise in the yellow metal rates. He advised gold buyers to buy gold before the prices further start rising.