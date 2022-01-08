Gold price today: MCX yellow metal rate at 2-month low. Should you buy now?

Speaking on the reason for weakness in gold price today; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "Reason for weakness in gold price can be attributed to reasons like firm US bond yield, appreciation in the US dollar against major global currencies in the Forex Market and US Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate increase. The recent rise in the US bond yield has helped US currency to appreciate against major global currencies in the Forex Market. This gave gold investors some choice to diversify their portfolio. Apart from this, recent US Fed's announcement to expect interest rate increase sooner than expected has worked as trend reversal for the gold price outlook in near term. After this US Fed's announcement, commodity market is speculating that Fed may announce interest rate increase in its meeting this month, which is scheduled on 25th January 2022."