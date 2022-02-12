Gold price today: Should you buy yellow metal after US inflation surge?

According to commodity market experts, soaring global inflation is major reason for rise in gold price. They said that US inflation logging highest YoY rise in last 40 years, tumbling equity market across world may help gold emerge as investors haven in near term. They went on to add that Russian Ukraine conflict hasn't escalated but it hasn't calmed down as well. They said any negative news in regard to Russia Ukraine standoff can lead to sharp rise in global crude oil prices, which will further fuel inflation. They added that spot gold price has touched $1865 levels yesterday and it may give fresh breakout on Monday or next week and can go up to $1890 and $1920 per ounce levels in short term. In domestic market, MCX gold price is expected to go up to ₹50,000 in near term, they said.