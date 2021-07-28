Gold price trade sideways. Should you buy on dips?

Standing in sync with Sugandha Sachdeva; Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, "In next one to two months, gold price in the international market is expected to go up to $1820 per ounce. However, if the Hong Kong crisis continues to fuel US-China friction, we may see this level in next one week to one fortnight as well." He said that in case of US-China friction getting prolonged, we may witness gold price at ₹49,000 per 10 gm at MCX by next fortnight.

