Gold prices in India have corrected sharply from their peak of around ₹1.8 lakh per 10 grams in January to nearly ₹1.2 lakh currently.

On Wednesday, 24K gold is priced at ₹1,21,090 per 10 grams, down ₹1,770 (1.44%), while 22K gold stood at ₹1,10,999 per 10 grams at 1:35 pm.

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On the MCX, December gold futures are trading at ₹1,20,401 on 25 November, down around 15% over the past month and 27% over three months.

The sharp correction has raised a key question for households planning jewellery purchases: Is this the right time to buy gold, or could prices fall further?

Here's what experts say about the gold price outlook and what jewellery buyers should consider before making a purchase.

What is the gold price outlook for jewellery buyers? Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn, shared the following indicative price estimates for gold:

Gold purity Current price (per 10 grams) By end of 2026 By end of 2027 24K ₹ 1.21 lakh ₹ 1.28–1.35 lakh ₹ 1.45–1.60 lakh 22K ₹ 1.10 lakh ₹ 1.17–1.24 lakh ₹ 1.33–1.47 lakh

Garg expects gold prices to rise soon. By the end of 2027, a recovery in global demand and a more supportive interest-rate environment could take 24K gold prices to ₹1.45–1.60 lakh and 22K gold prices to ₹1.33–1.47 lakh per 10 grams.

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Should households buy gold jewellery now? Garg said the recent correction in gold prices has improved buying opportunities for households. Those with immediate requirements can use the correction to buy in phases rather than wait for the market to hit an exact bottom.

Amit Modak, Director, P N Gadgil and Sons Limited, said jewellery purchases linked to weddings should be planned around the household's needs and budget rather than attempts to identify the lowest price.

He suggested buying a portion now and the remaining quantity over the following weeks or months. This spreads purchases across different price levels and reduces the risk of committing the entire budget at an unfavourable price.

However, not all experts see the current correction as an attractive buying opportunity.

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Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said gold does not currently offer an attractive risk-reward proposition for fresh investments, as prices remain vulnerable to further corrections.

He attributed the pressure to a stronger US dollar, resilient US economic data, improved risk appetite in equity markets, and rising expectations of tighter monetary policy, all of which are reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold. Domestically, a strengthening rupee and the gradual tapering of peak festive and wedding-season demand could add further pressure on prices.

Could gold prices fall below ₹ 1 lakh per 10 grams? Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said a fall in 24K gold prices from the current level of around ₹1.22 lakh to ₹1 lakh per 10 grams would require a further correction of approximately 18%.

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While such a decline cannot be ruled out in the current volatile environment, predicting when it could happen would be speculative. Further monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, particularly a larger-than-expected rate hike, could put additional pressure on gold. An RBI repo rate hike could also contribute to volatility.

However, gold prices will continue to respond to a combination of global interest rates, dollar movements and currency fluctuations, he added.

Siddhant advised households against waiting for a specific price target and suggested planning purchases based on their requirements, budgets and investment horizons.

Hareesh V said if international gold prices move closer to $3,000 per ounce, domestic prices could potentially retest sub- ₹1 lakh levels over the medium term, particularly if the US dollar remains strong and investment demand continues to weaken.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.