Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Gold prices dip. Experts say good opportunity for yellow metal investors

Gold prices dip. Experts say good opportunity for yellow metal investors

Premium
Bullion experts said that any dip in gold price should be seen as an opportunity to buy as it is expected to go up to 53,500 per 10 gm levels by the end of 2021.
2 min read . 11:46 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Gold price is going through consolidation and it may go up to 48,500 per 10 gm levels, say experts

Gold price yesterday at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) dipped 318 and closed at 48,880 per 10 gm levels. However, if we go by commodity experts views, correction in precious yellow metal is good news for bullion investors. They said that gold price is going through consolidation and it may go up to 48,500 per 10 gm levels. The bullion experts went on to add that any dip in the precious metal should be seen as an opportunity to buy as gold price may rise up to 53,500 per 10 gm levels by the end of 2021.

Gold price yesterday at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) dipped 318 and closed at 48,880 per 10 gm levels. However, if we go by commodity experts views, correction in precious yellow metal is good news for bullion investors. They said that gold price is going through consolidation and it may go up to 48,500 per 10 gm levels. The bullion experts went on to add that any dip in the precious metal should be seen as an opportunity to buy as gold price may rise up to 53,500 per 10 gm levels by the end of 2021.

Speaking on the gold price outlook Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Gold price is going through consolidation and the trend is expected to continue for next one month till it is trading in the range of 48,300 to 49,500 per 10 gm. However, I would advise gold investor to look at every correction as a buying opportunity as gold price outlook in medium-term looks positive and it may go up to 51,000 per 10 gm in medium-term time-horizon."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Speaking on the gold price outlook Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Gold price is going through consolidation and the trend is expected to continue for next one month till it is trading in the range of 48,300 to 49,500 per 10 gm. However, I would advise gold investor to look at every correction as a buying opportunity as gold price outlook in medium-term looks positive and it may go up to 51,000 per 10 gm in medium-term time-horizon."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On reason for gold price consolidation Amit Sajeja of Motilal Oswal said, "The major reason for yellow metal consolidation is consolidation in the US Dollar (USD). Currently, US Dollar is sideways and trading in 89.50 to 91 mark in the currency market."

Suggesting gold investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodities & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "From medium to long-term time-horizon, gold price is expected to remain positive as global inflation may outperform demand. I would advise gold investors to maintain buy on dips and keep on accumulating gold till it is trading above 48,500 per 10 gm at MCX."

On gold price target in long-term perspective Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, "Gold price in international market is around $1,880 per ounce and it is expected to go around $1,850 to $1,860 per ounce levels. Currently, yellow metal price is range-bound but after breaking the immediate upper hurdle of $1,880 to $1,900 mark, it may go up to $1,960 per ounce mark."

On gold price prediction in domestic market Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, In domestic market gold price may go up to 53,500 by Diwali to year end." He said that after 15th July 2021, gold rally can be expected as demand for gold will start rising that will finally peak by Diwali 2021 to year end.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!