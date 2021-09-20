Gold prices near 6-month low. Should you start buying now?

Echoing with Anuj Gupta's views; Abhishek Chauhan, Head Commodity and Currency, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Festival and marriage seasons are likely to come to create demand for gold in India. Even central banks like Russia, China, and other banks are adding gold to their reserves, which may keep the demand for gold intact. ETF buyers are also adding the gold as a hedge against inflation. Gold price at current levels is very attractive for mid to long-term buyers. As equity markets are at very high levels and any correction in the markets may create more demand for safe-haven assets like gold, which may help silver to gain in this momentum."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}