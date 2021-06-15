Gold price today in Hyderabad fell for second consecutive day. After shedding ₹350 per 10 gm yesterday, gold price in Hyderabad today fell slightly by ₹50 per 10 gm. Today in the retail jewelry market of Hyderabad, 24 carat gold is available at ₹50,000 per 10 gm while 22 carat gold is available at ₹46,000 per 10 gm.

Speaking on the gold price correction for second consecutive day C Sreenivas Rao, President — Andhra Pradesh Telangana chapter said, "Gold price is Hyderabad today is ₹50,000 per 10 gm, which is ₹50 lower than the previous day. Similarly, ₹50 per 10 gm correction has been witnessed in the 22 carat gold, which is priced at ₹46,000 per 10 gm today."

C Sreenivas Rao of IBJA went on to add that 24 carat gold price in Hyderabad on 14th June was ₹50,050 per 10 gm while 22 carat gold on that day was priced at ₹46,050 per 10 gm. He said that on 14th June, gold price in Hyderabad had corrected to the tune of ₹350 per 10 gm as gold prices in Hyderabad on 13th June were ₹50,400 per 10 gm for 24 carat gold while for 22 carat gold were priced at ₹46,400 per 10 gm. Gold price in Hyderabad had remained unchanged on 13th June as it was priced at same levels on 12th June.

Highlighting the reason for difference in gold price in various Indian cities, Prithviraj Kothari, National President at IBJA said, "Prices are more or less same. In Hyderabad, gold price is calculated using 24 carat gold price plus ₹995 and 3 per cent GST (Goods and Services Tax)."

