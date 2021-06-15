Gold prices fall. Check out rates in Hyderabad

C Sreenivas Rao of IBJA went on to add that 24 carat gold price in Hyderabad on 14th June was ₹50,050 per 10 gm while 22 carat gold on that day was priced at ₹46,050 per 10 gm. He said that on 14th June, gold price in Hyderabad had corrected to the tune of ₹350 per 10 gm as gold prices in Hyderabad on 13th June were ₹50,400 per 10 gm for 24 carat gold while for 22 carat gold were priced at ₹46,400 per 10 gm. Gold price in Hyderabad had remained unchanged on 13th June as it was priced at same levels on 12th June.