Gold prices have corrected 16% from their peak. Should you buy?

There are a couple of reasons for the recent correction in gold prices. The US Dollar index has strengthened against major currencies. The US Dollar and gold are negatively correlated. Therefore as demand for the US Dollar goes up, the price of the yellow metal comes under pressure. Also, US bond yields have risen causing a correction in gold prices. Apart from this, people are looking for investing in riskier assets such as equities and cryptocurrencies. However, I feel this correction is likely to be short-lived and people should use this as an opportunity to accumulate gold. The current rally across assets such as equities is powered by liquidity and is unlikely to last long. If equity markets correct, people will again get into gold as it is a safe haven asset. Also, the US is expected to announce a further stimulus package anytime soon which may drive gold prices higher. I feel gold prices may again touch a high of $1960 per ounce in the next 3-4 months that is around $150 above its current level.