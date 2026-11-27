Gold prices have corrected sharply by 32% from their January 2026 peak of around ₹1.8 lakh per 10 grams to approximately ₹1.22 lakh per 10 grams.

However, domestic gold prices have recovered slightly over the past two days. On 27 November, MCX gold prices were trading at ₹1,24,816 per 10 grams, up 2.08%, while the retail price of 24-karat gold stood at ₹1,25,440 per 10 grams.

On 26 November, December gold futures settled at ₹1,22,349 per 10 grams, gaining 1% from the previous session.

With gold prices witnessing a recent recovery, what is the outlook for the precious metal by the end of 2027, and what should Indian investors do amid the ongoing volatility?

What is outlook for gold prices at end of 2027? Despite the correction, the medium-term outlook remains positive, according to Yuxuan Tang of JP Morgan Private Bank.

In an interview with CNBC, Tang said she expects gold to remain under pressure as monetary tightening continues, but remains bullish on the metal over the medium term.

She believes central bank purchases and demand for gold as a hedge against currency debasement will support prices, with gold reaching about $4,600 by the end of 2027.

With the current international gold price at around $3,648 per ounce, this implies an upside of approximately 26% by the end of 2027. Even from the $3,500 mark, gold would need to rise around 31% to reach the projected target.

Indian investors should note that domestic gold returns may differ from international price gains because of rupee-dollar exchange rate movements.

What is India's view on gold prices? The latest Motilal Oswal Private Wealth - Alpha Strategist report pointed out that the recent sell-off was driven largely by a shift in US interest-rate expectations. Higher-than-expected US consumer and producer inflation data, together with elevated oil prices, strengthened expectations of further monetary tightening and lifted both bond yields and the US dollar.

This reduced the appeal of gold as a non-yielding asset, and the decline was compounded by selling in North American gold ETFs and futures markets.

Despite this correction, investment demand for gold has proved resilient. Central banks continue to provide a further source of support. Reported net purchases reached 61 tonnes in September, the highest monthly total so far in 2026, led by Poland and China.

Global gold ETFs recorded inflows of 19 tonnes in October, following 211 tonnes in Q3 2026, lifting global holdings to a record 4,256 tonnes. Overall investment demand recovered to 480 tonnes in Q3 2026 from 260 tonnes in Q2, although it remained 14% below the year-ago level.

In India, gold jewellery demand rose 33% quarter-on-quarter to 100 tonnes in Q3 2026, supported by wedding-related and seasonal purchases. Indian gold ETF inflows also rose 71% month-on-month to ₹4,451 crore in September.

“October’s correction reflected a shift in interest-rate expectations rather than a deterioration in gold’s fundamentals. Gold continues to merit allocation, supported by sustained central-bank buying, steady ETF inflows and seasonal demand in India, although a stronger US dollar or further monetary tightening could weigh on prices in the near term,” Motilal Oswal added.

What does this mean for Indian investors? Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, told LiveMint that strong US economic growth and persistent inflation have strengthened expectations of another Federal Reserve rate increase in December. Higher interest rates and a firm dollar generally reduce the attractiveness of non-yielding assets such as gold.

For Indian investors, the domestic recovery is encouraging, but it is too early to call a sustained reversal.