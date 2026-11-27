Gold investors may be hoping that the recent correction in bullion prices is nearing its end. However, HSBC has warned that the precious metal could face further downside if global stock markets continue to weaken, putting its next major support level of $3,400 an ounce at risk.

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The bank believes it is too early to declare that gold has bottomed out, even as the recent sell-off may have limits. Its warning comes amid a sharp reversal in bullion prices, with investors selling gold alongside equities to raise cash and cover losses elsewhere in their portfolios.

The development is significant for investors who had turned to gold as a portfolio diversifier and a hedge against market uncertainty. The recent correction has challenged the assumption that bullion will always rise when equity markets come under pressure.

According to HSBC's chief precious metals analyst James Steel, further weakness in equities could increase the likelihood of gold testing the $3,400-an-ounce level.

Why is HSBC worried about gold prices? One of the key reasons behind HSBC's caution is the changing relationship between gold and equity markets.

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Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven asset because investors tend to buy it during periods of economic uncertainty and financial market volatility. However, the recent correction has exposed a different trend.

Investors facing losses in equities have been selling gold to raise cash and meet liquidity requirements. This has meant that bullion, instead of benefiting from stock market weakness, has also come under selling pressure.

HSBC believes this relationship could continue in the near term. If global equities witness another significant decline, investors may liquidate more gold holdings, pushing prices towards or even below the $3,400-an-ounce support level.

Conversely, a stabilisation in equity markets could ease forced selling and help gold find some support.

The $3,400 level is particularly important because Steel has previously described it as roughly equivalent to gold's previous record high when adjusted for inflation. Gold had moved above this level during its rally in 2025. A sustained fall below it would therefore mark a significant setback for the precious metal.

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Gold rebounds, but has the correction ended? Gold's recent price movement highlights the uncertainty surrounding its near-term outlook.

On Wednesday, 25 November, spot gold briefly fell below $3,500 an ounce, touching its lowest level in more than a year. It subsequently traded around $3,567 an ounce on Thursday, according to Reuters.

However, bullion staged a recovery on Friday, 27 November, rising nearly 3% to around $3,671 an ounce as the US dollar's rally paused and equity markets stabilised.

The rebound offers some relief to investors, but it does not necessarily signal that the correction is over.

Another major headwind is the changing outlook for US interest rates. Persistent inflation and stronger-than-expected economic growth have increased expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

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Higher interest rates generally weigh on gold because the metal does not generate interest income. When bond yields and returns on interest-bearing investments rise, gold becomes relatively less attractive.

A stronger US dollar can also put pressure on bullion because gold is priced in dollars, making it more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

What does HSBC see for silver? HSBC has also flagged risks for silver and platinum group metals, particularly from potential US tariff announcements.

Although trade disruptions have traditionally supported gold by increasing economic uncertainty, the bank believes proposed tariffs could hurt industries that rely heavily on silver and platinum group metals.

This is because these metals have substantial industrial applications, including in manufacturing and technology. Tariffs that increase costs or disrupt supply chains could weaken demand from these sectors.

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Despite the softer demand outlook from high-tech and industrial users, HSBC continues to expect a silver market deficit this year.

The bank does not believe additional US tariffs will automatically push silver prices higher. It sees a potentially different outcome if tariffs specifically target Mexico and Canada, both important suppliers of silver to the US.

What should gold investors watch now? For investors, the immediate direction of gold prices will depend on three important factors: global equity market stability, the US dollar and expectations around Federal Reserve interest rates.

A further decline in equities could trigger additional liquidation of gold holdings, while a stabilisation in stock markets may reduce selling pressure.

Similarly, any indication that US inflation is cooling and the Federal Reserve could eventually ease monetary policy may support bullion. Until then, expectations of higher interest rates remain a risk.

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The recent rebound should therefore not be interpreted as confirmation that gold has reached its bottom. HSBC's warning suggests investors should prepare for continued volatility, with $3,400 an ounce emerging as an important level to watch.

For Indian investors, international gold prices are only one part of the equation. Domestic prices also depend on the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties and local market conditions. A decline in international bullion prices may not translate into an identical fall in domestic gold rates.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.