Gold prices may continue to remain elevated considering global macros and geopolitical factors, says Tapan Patel
Gold stands as an established asset class, demonstrating its ability to safeguard its value during periods of economic distress and market uncertainty.
An investor should look for a minimum 8-10 per cent allocation to gold and silver to benefit from growing demand and mitigate the market uncertainty risk, says Tapan Patel, Fund Manager – Commodities, Tata Asset Management.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message