Gold prices have declined in 2026 amid a stronger US dollar, uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook and heightened selling pressure in global bullion markets.

Gold prices in the Indian market stood at ₹1.22 lakh per 10 grams on 20 November, down nearly 32% from their January 2026 peak of around ₹1.80 lakh, according to bullions.co.in.

However, sharp corrections are not unusual for gold. FundsIndia's November 2026 Wealth Conversations report found that gold witnessed temporary declines of 10-15% almost every year since 1980. Yet, it ended the calendar year with positive returns 78% of the time, despite these intra-year corrections.

How has gold performed despite intra-year declines in the last 46 years? An intra-year drawdown measures the maximum decline in gold prices from an earlier peak within a given year. Calendar-year returns, on the other hand, capture the overall price change between the beginning and end of that year.

Year Maximum intra-year drawdown Calendar-year return 1980 -40% +4% 1981 -25% -22% 1990 -16% +4% 2000 -12% +2% 2008 -20% +29% 2013 -24% -18% 2020 -15% +28% 2022 -15% +12% 2023 -10% +15% 2025 -8% +76% 2026 (till Oct) -25% -5% *Source: FundsIndia Wealth Conversations Report – November 2026

The data show that a sharp temporary correction does not automatically mean gold will deliver negative returns for the year. For instance, in 2008, gold fell 20% during the year but eventually delivered a 29% calendar-year return. Similarly, in 2020, despite a 15% drawdown, it ended the year with a 28% gain.

However, the pattern is not guaranteed. In 2013, a 24% drawdown was accompanied by an 18% annual loss.

In 2025, yellow metal witnessed an intra-year drawdown of 8% but still delivered the highest calendar-year return of 76%. In 2026, gold has already witnessed a 25% correction and was down 5% on a calendar-year basis as of 31 October.

According to the report, gold witnessed temporary intra-year declines of 10–15% in most years since 1980, yet ended with positive calendar-year returns in three out of every four years.

Will gold prices recover and end 2026 with positive returns? Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said the sharp fall in gold prices on 20 November has made purchases cheaper for Indian buyers but exposed futures investors to substantial losses. At 9:04 am IST, MCX December gold futures traded at ₹1,22,435 per 10 grams, down ₹5,017 or 3.94%, from the previous close.

A stronger US dollar, trading near a 19-month high, and expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike are weighing on bullion prices. Analysts also believe forced liquidations have added to the selling pressure. The decline in Indian markets is consistent with the broader international weakness, he added.

Whether gold prices will recover and end 2026 with positive returns remains uncertain. The recent correction has increased volatility and investors should not assume the metal will repeat its historical recovery pattern this year.

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What should investors do now? Jiral Mehta, Senior Manager – Research at FundsIndia, said gold prices have cooled, while US markets continue to outperform, indicating another shift in market leadership.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining a diversified portfolio rather than chasing recent winners.

According to Mehta, a portfolio comprising 70% equity, 15% debt and 15% gold delivered an average 15% return over a seven-year rolling period. It generated returns above 10% in 92% of all such periods since 2000.

“The takeaway remains the same: a long-term, diversified approach is better than chasing whatever has performed well most recently,” he added.