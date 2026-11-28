Gold prices staged a modest recovery in international markets last week, moving towards $3,650 per ounce. Still, uncertainty over the persistence of inflation, US Treasury yields and the labour market continues to create hurdles and cloud the yellow metals' near-term outlook.

Furthermore, analysts are watching whether gold can sustain its rebound or face renewed selling pressure in the weeks ahead.

In his weekly analysis report published on 27 November, FXEmpire senior analyst Christopher Lewis explained that gold appeared to be approaching a potential bottom near $3,500.

However, he also cautioned investors that the recent recovery may partly reflect short-covering rather than a categorically sustained improvement in buying interest and overall market sentiment.

Persistent inflation keeps gold under pressure It is vital to note that the US inflation data released this week offered mixed signals for the yellow metal. This is because the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.8% year-on-year in October. Furthermore, core PCE inflation also witnessed a marked increase, rising 3.3% and continuing to remain well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

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Not only this, but the inflation-adjusted consumer spending edged lower, suggesting that household demand remained subdued.

US 10-year Treasury yields, often considered the most important benchmark interest rate in global finance, also eased from 2.79% on November 22-23 to 2.73% on 25 November. Now, lower yields can help support non-yielding assets such as bullion by reducing their opportunity cost. Still, Lewis explained that gold’s recovery should not be attributed solely to this movement.

The Federal Reserve's 25 November ‘Beige Book ’, a qualitative report published about eight times a year, also indicated modest economic growth across most districts, alongside persistent price pressures.

US jobs data could set the next direction He further added that going ahead, investors are going to closely monitor two vital labour market releases next week:

October's Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on 1 December. November employment report on Friday, 4 December. Weaker hiring might reinforce expectations of easing economic conditions and, in turn, help support gold prices. On the other hand, resilient employment figures, along with persistent inflation, could keep interest rates higher and more restrictive, thus limiting bullion’s subsequent recovery.

In view of these developments, Lewis remains cautious about turning bullish on the yellow metal on an immediate basis, citing thin trading volumes around the ‘Thanksgiving’ holiday. He believes gold now needs another positive weekly close to bolster the case for a sustained recovery.

As things stand today, $3,500 remains an important technical support level, while upcoming US economic data and related developments may determine whether gold’s current rebound becomes a more profound, stronger recovery or proves temporary.