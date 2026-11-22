The sharp correction in gold prices has come as a welcome relief for families preparing for weddings, bringing down the cost of one of the biggest expenses in traditional Indian wedding budgets. After months of elevated bullion prices that pushed some buyers to postpone purchases or opt for lighter jewellery, the recent decline has improved affordability ahead of the wedding season.

Gold prices, which had climbed to around ₹1.75 lakh- ₹1.80 lakh per 10 grams at their peak, have fallen to approximately ₹1.19 lakh- ₹1.20 lakh per 10 grams, according to the price levels cited in the ANI report.

For families planning to purchase bridal necklaces, bangles, earrings and other traditional ornaments, the correction could translate into substantial savings. The benefit is particularly significant for those purchasing larger quantities of gold for weddings.

How much can wedding shoppers save after the gold price crash? Consider a family planning to purchase 50 grams of gold. At ₹1.80 lakh per 10 grams, the gold component would cost ₹9 lakh. At ₹1.20 lakh per 10 grams, the same quantity would cost ₹6 lakh.

This translates into a potential saving of ₹3 lakh on the gold component alone.

Gold quantity At ₹1.80 lakh/10g At ₹1.20 lakh/10g Potential saving 10 grams ₹ 1.80 lakh ₹ 1.20 lakh ₹ 60,000 20 grams ₹ 3.60 lakh ₹ 2.40 lakh ₹ 1.20 lakh 50 grams ₹ 9 lakh ₹ 6 lakh ₹ 3 lakh 100 grams ₹ 18 lakh ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 6 lakh Illustrative calculations based on approximate prices. Actual jewellery bills will vary depending on purity, making charges, wastage and GST.

For families purchasing jewellery for the bride and other family members, the lower gold prices could help reduce the overall wedding budget or allow them to purchase more jewellery within the same allocation.

Why the gold price correction matters ahead of wedding season Gold purchases account for a significant portion of wedding-related spending in India. Jewellery is often bought months before the wedding, making price movements particularly important for households planning large purchases.

The recent correction has improved affordability after a prolonged period of elevated prices. It has also created an opportunity for families who had postponed jewellery purchases because of the high cost of bullion.

The benefit extends beyond gold jewellery. Silver purchases, including utensils, gifts and ornaments traditionally bought during weddings, could also become more affordable following the correction in silver prices.

However, the extent of savings will depend on the quantity purchased and the final retail price charged by jewellers.

Should wedding shoppers buy gold now or wait for prices to fall further? While the correction has improved affordability, predicting the bottom of the gold market is difficult. Gold prices remain influenced by international bullion rates, movements in the US dollar, bond yields and global economic uncertainty.

Families with weddings approaching may therefore want to avoid making their entire purchase dependent on expectations of another price decline.

One approach is to stagger purchases, buying essential jewellery first and completing the remaining purchases in stages. Those considering advance-booking schemes should also check whether the jeweller locks in the gold rate at the time of booking or applies the prevailing rate on the delivery date.

What should buyers check before purchasing wedding jewellery? A lower gold rate does not automatically translate into an equally lower jewellery bill. Making charges, wastage and taxes can significantly affect the final amount.

Before making a large wedding-related purchase, buyers should: