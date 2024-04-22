Gold prices rise 7.60% this month, 15% in YTD. How income tax rule applies on your gains?
Gold prices have risen from nearly ₹59,500 to ₹72,500 per 10 gm levels in YTD time
Income tax rule for gold: Amid fear of the Iran-Israel war, the gold rate today is in an uptrend bias. Despite the weak opening of the gold price today on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold price in the domestic market has risen to the tune of 7.60 percent in April 2024 whereas it has delivered more than 15 percent return to the gold investors in YTD time. So, at this juncture, when the market experts are still expecting a bounce back in gold prices, it is important to know how the income tax rule applies to income booked from gold investments.