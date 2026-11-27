Gold's sharp rally has faced another challenge as large holders begin reducing their exposure to the precious metal. Russia has emerged as a significant source of selling pressure, cutting its gold holdings by around 72 tonnes over ten consecutive months, even as central banks elsewhere continue to accumulate the metal.

The development comes at a time when gold prices are undergoing a correction after a strong rally. International gold prices briefly slipped below $3,500 an ounce in the trading session highlighted in the report, their lowest level since August, raising questions about whether the demand that supported gold's rally is beginning to weaken.

However, the selling is not uniform across major holders. While Russia's sales are linked to fiscal pressures, Turkey's reduction was largely driven by currency and energy-related pressures, while Azerbaijan's sale reflected portfolio rebalancing. This distinction is important for investors assessing whether the latest correction signals a structural shift in gold demand or a temporary adjustment.

Russia's gold sales reflect growing fiscal pressure Russia reduced its gold holdings for ten consecutive months between January and October 2026, selling approximately 72 tonnes, according to data cited by BigGo Finance from GoldFix.

The selling is largely linked to the Russian government's financing requirements. The country's finance ministry has been drawing on its National Wealth Fund to meet budgetary needs, with gold sales forming part of the broader effort to mobilise resources.

Unlike a conventional portfolio adjustment, Russia's continued reduction in holdings points to fiscal pressures driving the decision.

The World Gold Council's September 2026 central bank statistics also identified Russia as a significant seller. Russia's reported gold sales stood at 19 tonnes in the third quarter, making it the largest reported seller during the period.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have different reasons for selling Russia is not the only large holder to have reduced its gold exposure this year.

Turkey reportedly sold around 70 tonnes in the first quarter, with most of the sales concentrated in March. The move came amid higher energy import bills and pressure on the Turkish lira.

The country's central bank also used gold in foreign-exchange swap transactions to manage liquidity requirements. These transactions should not be confused with outright sales, as the gold is expected to return to reserves when the swaps mature.

Turkey's direct net sales fell to approximately four tonnes in the second quarter, suggesting that the bulk of its selling pressure was concentrated in the earlier part of the year.

Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund, meanwhile, sold 21.9 tonnes in the first quarter. This was largely a portfolio rebalancing exercise after rising gold prices pushed its allocation above the prescribed limit. Its holdings subsequently remained stable at 178.1 tonnes for six months, according to the report.

Central bank buying remains an important support for gold Despite selling by some major holders, the broader picture of central bank demand does not suggest that official-sector buying has come to an end.

According to the World Gold Council's third-quarter 2026 Gold Demand Trends report, central banks and other official institutions added a net 321 tonnes of gold to their reserves during the quarter, a 42% increase year-on-year. Year-to-date purchases reached 675 tonnes, 6% higher than the corresponding period last year.

China and Poland were among the biggest reported buyers during the quarter. China's central bank added 63 tonnes, while Poland purchased 40 tonnes.

This suggests that the demand supporting gold prices remains intact, although buying is becoming increasingly concentrated among a smaller group of countries.

Another factor to watch is institutional demand. Tether, the stablecoin issuer that has been building its gold holdings, has slowed its accumulation. However, its combined gold holdings increased marginally from 168.2 tonnes in June to 168.5 tonnes in September, according to the BigGo report. This indicates a slowdown in buying rather than large-scale liquidation.

What should Indian gold investors watch? For Indian investors, the latest developments highlight why gold prices cannot be assessed only through domestic jewellery demand or seasonal buying. International investment demand, central bank transactions, the US dollar and interest rate expectations also influence prices.

The possibility of sustained selling by countries facing fiscal or currency pressures could weigh on international gold prices, particularly if other central banks do not absorb the additional supply.

There is also speculation about Saudi Arabia potentially selling gold to address its fiscal deficit and dollar funding requirements. However, the report notes that there is no confirmed evidence of large-scale gold sales by the Saudi government or its sovereign wealth fund. Investors should therefore distinguish between actual transactions and market speculation.

At the same time, continued central bank purchases provide an important counterweight to the selling pressure.

For Indian investors, currency movements will also matter. Even if international gold prices decline, a weaker rupee against the US dollar could cushion the fall in domestic gold prices. Conversely, a stronger rupee could amplify the impact of a global correction.

The key question is whether Russia's selling represents an isolated fiscal-driven development or the beginning of a broader shift in central bank reserve management. For now, the World Gold Council's latest demand data suggests that global central bank buying remains substantial.