Gold prices in India rose for the third consecutive day on Friday, 27 November, closing at ₹1,25,350 per 10 grams. The precious metal gained more than 0.12% on MCX, putting it on course to snap a two-week losing streak.

In the international market, spot gold is trading at around $3,654 per ounce, up 2.44%, as of 11:52 PM on 28 November. The recovery comes despite a challenging global environment, as rising bond yields and a stronger US dollar generally put pressure on gold prices.

The next US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision is scheduled for 9 December.

Why is gold rising despite stronger dollar and higher US yields? Gold is a non-interest-bearing asset and does not generate regular income, unlike bonds. Therefore, higher interest rates generally make interest-bearing investments more attractive, reducing gold's appeal.

A stronger US dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, while higher bond yields make gold less attractive compared with interest-paying investments. Both can put pressure on gold prices.

As of 28 November, the US Dollar Index had risen 0.20% over the past five sessions to 104.01, while the US 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.93%, up 9.2 basis points over the past year. However, gold has continued to recover despite these headwinds.

Kaynat Chainwala, AVP – Commodity Research, Kotak Neo, said spot gold was trading near $3,670 per ounce, with prices recovering as a rebound in technology stocks and a softer US dollar eased liquidation pressure earlier in the week. Gold has gained more than 4% so far this week, recovering some of its recent losses.

“While prices could extend higher toward $3,750/oz for gold, upside is likely to be capped as the macro backdrop remains challenging, with a hawkish Fed outlook and strong US data,” she added.

Chainwala expects the current recovery to remain a corrective rebound rather than the beginning of a sustained rally until the interest rate outlook improves.

What is the outlook for gold prices in India? Gaurav Garg, Head – Research, Lemonn, a SEBI-registered online broking platform offering stocks, F&O, mutual funds and IPOs, told LiveMint on 27 November that elevated US bond yields and a stronger dollar could restrict gold's upside amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December and potentially further tightening in early 2027.

In India, domestic gold prices are also influenced by the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties and local demand.

Based on a reference price of ₹1,24,952 per 10 grams, Garg's indicative domestic gold price targets are ₹1.22–1.30 lakh by the end of December 2026 and ₹1.35–1.50 lakh over the next year.

While these projections remain below the January peak of ₹1.80 lakh, the recent recovery in domestic gold prices suggests that the metal is finding support despite unfavourable global cues.