Gold prices in India rose for the third consecutive day on Friday, 27 November, closing at ₹1,25,350 per 10 grams. The precious metal gained more than 0.12% on MCX, putting it on course to snap a two-week losing streak.

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In the international market, spot gold is trading at around $3,654 per ounce, up 2.44%, as of 11:52 PM on 28 November. The recovery comes despite a challenging global environment, as rising bond yields and a stronger US dollar generally put pressure on gold prices.

The next US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision is scheduled for 9 December.

Why is gold rising despite stronger dollar and higher US yields? Gold is a non-interest-bearing asset and does not generate regular income, unlike bonds. Therefore, higher interest rates generally make interest-bearing investments more attractive, reducing gold's appeal.

A stronger US dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, while higher bond yields make gold less attractive compared with interest-paying investments. Both can put pressure on gold prices.

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As of 28 November, the US Dollar Index had risen 0.20% over the past five sessions to 104.01, while the US 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.93%, up 9.2 basis points over the past year. However, gold has continued to recover despite these headwinds.

Kaynat Chainwala, AVP – Commodity Research, Kotak Neo, said spot gold was trading near $3,670 per ounce, with prices recovering as a rebound in technology stocks and a softer US dollar eased liquidation pressure earlier in the week. Gold has gained more than 4% so far this week, recovering some of its recent losses.

“While prices could extend higher toward $3,750/oz for gold, upside is likely to be capped as the macro backdrop remains challenging, with a hawkish Fed outlook and strong US data,” she added.

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Chainwala expects the current recovery to remain a corrective rebound rather than the beginning of a sustained rally until the interest rate outlook improves.

What is the outlook for gold prices in India? Gaurav Garg, Head – Research, Lemonn, a SEBI-registered online broking platform offering stocks, F&O, mutual funds and IPOs, told LiveMint on 27 November that elevated US bond yields and a stronger dollar could restrict gold's upside amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December and potentially further tightening in early 2027.

In India, domestic gold prices are also influenced by the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties and local demand.

Based on a reference price of ₹1,24,952 per 10 grams, Garg's indicative domestic gold price targets are ₹1.22–1.30 lakh by the end of December 2026 and ₹1.35–1.50 lakh over the next year.

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While these projections remain below the January peak of ₹1.80 lakh, the recent recovery in domestic gold prices suggests that the metal is finding support despite unfavourable global cues.

What should gold investors do? In the current environment, investors may consider staggered purchases rather than trying to time the market. This approach can help average out purchase costs and reduce the risk of investing a lump sum at an unfavourable price.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.