Gold prices are likely to remain under pressure in the near term after domestic futures declined on Wednesday, November 25, reversing part of the sharp recovery seen earlier this week. Investors will track the US dollar, Treasury bond yields and global interest rate expectations for cues on the precious metal's next move.

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According to brokerage and research platform Univest, MCX gold futures fell 1.29% to ₹1,20,750 per 10 grams on Wednesday, November 25, as of 3:38 pm IST. The December 4 contract opened below its previous settlement and failed to recover those levels during the session, indicating continued selling pressure.

For Thursday, November 26, Univest's analysts have identified ₹1,20,003 and ₹1,19,255 as immediate support levels, while resistance is placed at ₹1,21,809 and ₹1,22,867.

Gold price outlook: What could drive prices on Thursday? The near-term outlook will depend largely on international market movements and expectations around US monetary policy.

A stronger US dollar generally puts pressure on gold because it makes the dollar-denominated metal more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Higher US Treasury yields can also weigh on gold by increasing the opportunity cost of holding a non-interest-bearing asset.

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Market participants are also monitoring expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in December. According to an Economic Times report on November 25, hawkish signals from the US central bank have strengthened expectations of tighter monetary policy. Investors are awaiting US inflation data for further clues on the Fed's next move.

Univest's analysts, Ankit Jaiswal, senior research analyst, and Kunal Singla, associate director, are tracking movements in the dollar, US bond yields and overnight global cues to assess the direction of domestic gold futures.

Gold price prediction for November 26: Key levels to watch According to Univest, the following are the important technical levels for MCX gold futures on Thursday:

Technical levels Price (per 10 grams) Immediate support ₹ 1,20,003 Second support ₹ 1,19,255 Immediate resistance ₹ 1,21,809 Second resistance ₹ 1,22,867

If gold manages to move above ₹1,21,809 and sustains those gains, the next resistance level is ₹1,22,867. However, a breach of the immediate support at ₹1,20,003 could expose the contract to further downside towards ₹1,19,255.

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Univest's base-case outlook is cautious, with the possibility of range-bound trading if the contract remains between the immediate support and resistance levels.

Should investors buy gold after the recent decline? The latest correction in gold prices may prompt investors to reassess their buying decisions. However, a one-day fall does not necessarily indicate that gold has entered a sustained downward trend.

For retail investors, it is important to distinguish between short-term trading opportunities and long-term portfolio allocation. Gold prices can remain volatile as international interest rate expectations, currency movements and geopolitical developments influence demand for the metal.

Investors buying physical gold should also remember that MCX futures prices are not the same as retail jewellery prices. The latter can vary depending on purity, local taxes, making charges and jeweller margins.

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Univest has clarified that its technical levels are indicative reference points rather than guaranteed price targets or buy and sell recommendations. Investors should check live MCX prices before making trading decisions.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.