Gold prices in India remained near 14-month lows on Thursday, 19 November, ahead of the Dev Uthani Ekadashi and the beginning of the wedding season from 20 November.
The decline in gold prices comes as buyers prepare for the upcoming wedding season, when demand for gold jewellery typically picks up. However, lower prices may offer some relief to consumers planning jewellery purchases.
According to bullions.co.in, the 24-karat gold price stood at ₹1,30,050 per 10 grams at 11:08 am on Thursday, down ₹410 or 0.31% from the previous session.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures are trading at ₹1,29,471, down 0.26%. However, in the international market, spot gold is trading at around $3,738 per ounce, up 0.35%. Here are the retail gold prices across India.
Gold is available in different purity grades, with 24-karat gold being the purest form. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is commonly used for jewellery making because of its durability and suitability for intricate designs.
Jewellery is also available in 20-karat, which contains a higher proportion of other metals and is used for different designs. Here's a look at the latest 22-karat and other gold prices across seven major Indian cities on 19 November 2026.
24-karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹130,330/10 gm
22-karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹119,469/10 gm
20-karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹108,608/10 gm
24-karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹130,050/10 gm
22-karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹119,213/10 gm
20-karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹108,375/10 gm
24-karat gold rate in Coimbatore — ₹130,330/10 gm
22-karat gold rate in Coimbatore — ₹119,469/10 gm
20-karat gold rate in Coimbatore — ₹108,608/10 gm
24-karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹130,350/10 gm
22-karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹119,488/10 gm
20-karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹108,625/10 gm
24-karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹130,140/10 gm
22-karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹119,295/10 gm
20-karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹108,450/10 gm
24-karat gold rate in Surat — ₹130,310/10 gm
22-karat gold rate in Surat — ₹119,451/10 gm
20-karat gold rate in Surat — ₹108,592/10 gm
24-karat gold rate in Jaipur — ₹130,120/10 gm
22-karat gold rate in Jaipur — ₹119,277/10 gm
20-karat gold rate in Jaipur — ₹108,433/10 gm
Disclaimer: Gold and silver prices may vary across jewellers and locations. This is for informational purposes only.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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